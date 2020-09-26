Telangana HC issues notice to HMDA Commissioner

The petitioners complained of wilful disobedience of court orders for payment of 100 per cent gross salary basic pay, DA and HRA in the time scale for Multi-Purpose Health Assistants as per 2015 revision of pay scales

Hyderabad: Justice T. Amarnath Goud of the Telangana High Court ordered notice to the HMDA Commissioner in a contempt petition filed by B Venkataramana and others. The petitioners complained of wilful disobedience of court orders for payment of 100 per cent gross salary basic pay, DA and HRA in the time scale for Multi-Purpose Health Assistants as per 2015 revision of pay scales.

Earlier, the petitioners filed a petition contending that they were eligible for post of Multi-Purpose Health Assistant (Male). The HMDA had issued notification during 2002 for the posts of MPHA (M) in Nalgonda district. The petitioners, after undergoing regular selection process were appointed as MPHA (M) in 2003. There was an earlier round of litigation by the candidates who were not selected and the Supreme Court dismissed the SLP. After dismissal, the petitioners services were terminated.

The Commissioner of HMDA was directed to pay total gross salary. The HMDA filed a writ appeal over the said order. Though the appeal is sub-judice, there was no stay granted in the writ appeal. The orders were not complied till date. Aggrieved by the same, the petitioners filed the contempt. The judge will continue to hear the case after four weeks.

Notices to NHAI

Justice T Amarnath Goud ordered notice to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and RDO of Medak in a contempt petition. The judge was dealing with a contempt petition filed by Dr K Chandrashekhar Reddy and others who were aggrieved by the non-payment of enhanced compensation by the NHAI for acquisition of their lands. Earlier, the court granted an interim order directing the authorities to release the enhanced compensation in December 2019. However, the order was complied with. The case was posted for hearing after four weeks hearing.

Bad Boy Billionaires

A two-judge panel comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy inconclusively heard the application of Netflix challenging the City Civil Court order restraining the release of web series “Bad Boy Billionaires”. The documentary is based on the life of four Indian billionaires viz. Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy, Nirav Modi and Ramalinga Raju.

Based on a petition filed by Ramalinga Raju, the web series that was supposed to be released on September 2 was restrained. Senior Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul representing Netflix argued that censorship of a publication before release would have a chilling effect on the free speech. Quoting communications between the producer and Raju, the senior counsel informed the panel that Raju’s plea before the lower court that he was unaware of the facts was dishonest. He alleged misrepresentation was made before the court in obtaining ex-parte orders. The panel will continue to hear the case on Tuesday.

PIL on LRS

The same panel dealt with a public interest litigation challenging the rate of the Layout Regularisation Scheme. The panel was dealing with a PIL filed by Congress leader and Member of Parliament, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. He contended that the said scheme was illegal, arbitrary and violated many Acts, including the Telangana Urban Areas Development Act, 1975, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act 1955, and Telangana Panchayat Raj Act 2018. Seeking the response of the government, the panel adjourned the case by two weeks directing the Registry to tag this case before the court.

