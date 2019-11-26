Telangana HC notice to RTC on hiring drivers

By | Legal Bureau | Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: A Division Bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy ordered notice in a public interest litigation case related to TSRTC. Party in person Gopala Krishna Kalanidhi, a practicing advocate from the city, questioned the decision of the TSRTC in entrusting RTC buses to inexperienced and unfit drivers who are becoming responsible for road accidents during the ongoing strike period.

This case was filed against Transport Minister, the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Transport and in-charge Managing Director of TSRTC. He complained that after almost 50,000 RTC employees went on strike from October 5, private drivers hired by the government were plying the buses in the State. These private drivers did not possess requisite skills and experience in running public transport buses and as a result, the number of road accidents increased, the petitioner added.

He urged the court to direct the authorities to make it mandatory for all hired drivers to undergo a thorough training for 90 days in running RTC buses under the guidance of retired drivers of the Corporation before they were allowed to ply on the roads. The bench directed notice to the authorities and adjourned the case to four weeks.

