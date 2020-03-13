Telangana HC posts Revanth Reddy case to Tuesday

By | Published: 7:21 pm

Hyderabad: Justice G Sri Devi of the Telangana High Court on Friday inconclusively heard the case filed by Congress leader and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy.

Congress legislator urged the court to quash the remand order against him and also quash the crime registered before Narsingi Police Station.

It may be recalled that Revanth Reddy was arrested by police for illegally using a drone to photograph a farm house allegedly owned by IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao. He was sent to 14 days judicial custody. He was charged for offences under Section 184, 187, 188, 287, 109, 120(b) of the IPC and Section 11(a) read with 5(a) of Aircraft Act.

Senior counsel Salman Khurshid appearing on behalf of the petitioner argued that the petitioner was not served the mandatory notice under 41-A CrPC. He also argued that Section 188 IPC was unnecessary as the petitioner was not involved in any disobedience to a public servant order.

He further pleaded release of the petitioner on bail as Parliamentary budget session was in progress. The judge adjourned the case to Tuesday for final disposal.

