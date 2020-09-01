Telangana HC puts on hold exhibition of ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’

Ramalinga Raju, former chairman and CEO of Satyam Computer Services, moved the City Civil Court for defamation and also sought a permanent injunction from the exhibition and streaming of the film

Hyderabad: Netflix, an OTT platform, and the makers of Bad Boy Billionaires were on Tuesday injuncted by the XXVII Additional District Judge from exhibiting the film. The injunction comes at the instance of Ramalinga Raju — one of the four persons allegedly portrayed as ‘Bad Boy Billionaire’.

Ramalinga Raju, former chairman and CEO of Satyam Computer Services, moved the City Civil Court for defamation and also sought a permanent injunction from the exhibition and streaming of the film. He said the narrative contained half-truths and palpably designed to bring down his reputation and scandalise him and commercialise the Satyam saga.

PIL on RLIS adjourned sine die

A two-judge panel, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, on Tuesday adjourned sine die the PIL relating to the inter-State water dispute over the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme being taken up Andhra Pradesh. The decision came as the matter was pending before the Supreme Court.

N Ramchander, Additional Advocate-General, Telangana; Ram, Advocate-General of Andhra Pradesh; and senior counsel Venkatraman were all before the panel leading to Justice Vijaysen pointing out that it was an auspicious note. The court noted that the matter was being heard by the National Green Tribunal, Chennai.

Though the NGT had initially granted a stay, it later permitted the Andhra Pradesh government to call for tenders. The said order was challenged by the Telangana government and was pending before the apex court.

It is pointed out that when the matter came up on Monday, the Bench pointedly wondered how it could adjudicate on an inter-State river dispute. Chief Justice Chauhan pointed out that there was a specific bar on a State High Court adjudicating inter-State river water disputes. The panel voiced similar concern on Tuesday too.

Children Welfare Committees

The same panel adjourned to Wednesday a batch of six writ pleas dealing with various aspects of child rehabilitation, rescue operations, juvenile justice homes. Prajwala, an NGO working in the space of prevention of immoral trafficking, has filed a writ complaining about the failure of the government to fill up posts in the Child Welfare Committee which are required to play critical functions in the welfare of the rescued.

Deepak Misra, counsel appearing for Prajwala, said the Child Welfare Committees were not constituted in the 22 new districts of Telangana. He pointed out that the term of the existing Child Welfare Committees was being extended without following mandates of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Report sought on illegal constructions

The same panel on Tuesday directed the Municipal Corporation of Serilingampally to file a detailed report on the illegal constructions removed by them. The court was dealing with a PIL filed by Narsimha Reddy challenging the actions of the government in not taking any action against carrying out of unauthorised constructions in Jagatgirigutta of Medchal district.

Chatla Madhu, counsel appearing for the corporation, submitted that the illegally raised constructions were demolished and further steps were also being taken to ensure that the green belt was not encroached upon. On such representation, the court directed the corporation to submit a report of the list of properties demolished along with photographs and the action taken by the municipal body.

Flood relief

The same panel adjourned a PIL filed by Dr C Sudhakar challenging the inaction of the State government in implementing the National Disaster Management Minimum Standard Relief in providing freshwater, food, shelter, medical cover, sanitation and ex gratia to those affected by floods and fire accidents.

The petitioner pointed out to the havoc wreaked by the floods and sought relief for residents of Mulugu, Jayashankar-Bhoopalpally, Peddapally, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudeam, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Hyderabad districts under the pandemic situation. The Bench directed the State government to file its report.

Contempt plea adjourned

A two-judge panel of the High Court comprising Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice K Lakshman on Tuesday adjourned a contempt petition against P Venkatrama Reddy, District Collector, Siddipet, by a week. One T Mamata filed a contempt petition complaining that the Collector was not following the orders of the court.

