Telangana HC reserves verdict on ‘Jhund’

HC panel heard a civil appeal filed by Super Cassette Industries (erstwhile T-Series), the producers of the film, against an injuction granted by District Court on a petition filed by Nandi Chinni Kumar

Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: Whether viewers would get to watch the Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Jhund’, would now depend upon the reserved verdict of the State High Court.

A two-judge panel, comprising Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Amarnath Goud, heard a civil appeal filed by Super Cassette Industries (erstwhile T-Series), the producers of the film, against an injuction granted by the Ranga Reddy District Court on a petition filed by Nandi Chinni Kumar. Chinni Kumar approached the district court claiming that the film is an infringement of his copyright which was registered with the Telugu Film Writers Association.

The plaintiff claimed that the film was based on the life of Akhilesh Paul, a product of the Slum Soccer run by an NGO headed by Vijay Burse. The story was part of the Satyameva Jayate series of Aamir Khan. The makers of the Hindi film ‘Jhund’ argued that the film was not so much about Akhilesh Paul as it is about its founder Vijay Burse. It is also contended that the film, in fact, did not deal with Paul but with the tale of small-time criminals in slums who win a soccer tournament.

They maintained that the script alleged to be registered has not been in public domain and, therefore, the question of infringement does not arise and the life of a person cannot be subject to copyright. To a pointed query from the panel as to why the script was not made available to the court, senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy said that it was for the plaintiff to prove his case. The panel after a detailed hearing reserved its verdict.

