Telangana HC seeks govt stand on sports quota in medical colleges

A division bench of the court had in the last academic year directed the authorities to constitute a committee to consider the entire issue, including whether there must be reservations at all

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel, comprising Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Amarnath Goud, of the Telangana High Court will consider the vexed issue of sports quota in medical colleges at the entry level. How it was done earlier came for judicial scrutiny. A division bench of the court had in the last academic year directed the authorities to constitute a committee to consider the entire issue, including whether there must be reservations at all.

The present batch of writ pleas seeking admission under the sports quota is up for hearing yet again as the new academic year is to begin. Additional Advocate General informed the court that a decision in this regard had been taken though he say what the decision was. The panel accordingly posted the matter to Thursday for the government to place the said decision before the court.

Society challenges encroachment

Justice Rajashekhar Reddy heard a writ petition filed by Sri Somanathakshetram Society challenging the inaction of the municipal authorities in not considering its representation for demolition of encroachment of public roads at Karmanghat by unidentified persons on the society’s land. Earlier the court had directed the municipal authorities to take steps for stopping the work and directed the municipality to file its counter explaining the exact place where the encroachment was taking place. Incidentally, the alleged parties who were said to be encroaching the road filed an application to implead them and to direct the Vanasthalipuram Police not to interfere in their property. The property in question is at Christian Colony of Karmanghat Village of Saroornagar revenue mandal under the GHMC within the limits of LB Nagar Circle. The matter will be heard after two weeks.

Land for logistics park

The same judge heard a writ plea filed by Jayasree Agencies Pvt Ltd and 10 others on their land being allotted for a logistics park. The judge directed the Municipal Corporation and the HMDA authorities to file their counter. The petitioners challenged the action of the Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration in issuing orders in October allotting their land at Mangalampally village of Ibrahimpatnam mandal in favour of the HMDA and further action of the HMDA in entrusting the said land to HMDAANCONKPC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd for development of a logistics park. The petitioner sought cancellation of the concession agreement. The matter will be heard after three weeks.

Relief for Iranian nationals

Justice Naveen Rao came to the aid of Iranian residents held back in the city for their alleged involvement in offences alleged to have been committed by members of the Tablighi Jamaat. The judge heard a writ plea filed by Iranian nationals Salari Gholamreza Gulam Raza Salari and Bi Nayaz Zeba questioning the action of the police in issuing orders of travel ban in the form of Lookout Circular against them in connection with two offences pending before Asifnagar and Ramgopalpet police stations.

The petitioners contended that the police acting on anonymous information registered crimes against seven Iranian nationals, including them, misconstruing them to being members of the said group. They contended that they were implicated on the basis of baseless suspicion. The investigation was complete and the petitioners had cooperated with the police during investigation. They said they were quarantined without any proper shelter and were not able to meet their daughters in Iran who are dependent on them and under stress. The court directed the petitioners to file an affidavit as per the Supreme Court order, and on such filing, it directed the police to permit them to travel back to Iran.

