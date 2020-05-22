Telangana HC seeks response from Narayankhed MLA over lockdown violation

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Vijaysen Reddy on Thursday sought a response from the Narayankhed MLA for violating the lockdown restrictions. The panel was dealing with a writ plea filed in public interest. The complainant said while Sanga Reddy district was classified as an ‘orange zone’ and therefore large public gatherings were banned, more than 500 people had gathered during the birthday celebration of the MLA. The petitioner pointed out that this was in clear violation of the provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

Convict’s bail plea adjourned

The same panel adjourned by a day an application for bail by a convict on the ground that his wife was suffering from cancer and his presence was required for her treatment. Mohd Miskeen Khan moved the court in a pending criminal appeal. The petitioner filed the present petition for granting an extension of an interim bail granted by the court as his wife was ailing. After hearing the matter, the panel directed the counsel for the appellant to file a report from the doctor concerned with regards to the number of chemotherapy cycles prescribed. As per the certificate submitted, the next chemotherapy was scheduled on June 3.

Medico allowed to participate in PG counselling

A two-judge panel of the High Court comprising Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Amarnath Goud permitted a candidate to participate in the ongoing counselling for PG courses under the Kaloji Narayan Rao University. Dr Anusha moved the court when the university did not permit her to participate in the counselling unless she resigned from the seat she was allotted in Manipal. The petitioner said the earlier schedule required the counselling for the national and State-level seats to be held simultaneously. But, the State university had adjourned the counselling. She said if she resigned from the seat allotted and did not get one in the local counselling, she would be at loss. The bench accordingly directed that she be permitted to participate in the counselling without insisting on her resignation from the national-level seat.

Land acquisition: Matter posted to Friday

Justice C Kodandaram of the High Court wanted the State government to inform it as to whether it was acquiring land to an extent of about 37 acres in Kondapur for laying roads. The judge was dealing with a writ plea by Kasani Gnaneshwar relating to the land in question. The petitioner contended that the government was proceeding to execute its road-laying plan without acquiring his land. He also referred to a decree granted by the civil court in his favour. The Special Government Pleader pointed out that the trial court granted a decree between parties to which the government was not a party and the entire extent of land is about 36 acres. The State has filed an appeal and the said batch which were pending were granted status quo by the court. The judge posted the matter to Friday.

