Telangana HC takes up pleas on COVID-19 crisis

Published: 12:07 am

A series of writ pleas dealing with various aspects of government handling the coronavirus crisis was heard by the PIL bench of the Telangana High court comprising Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Abhishek Reddy.

Exorbitant vegetable prices

A writ plea was seeking action against the authorities for alleged inaction in connection with the spiraling prices of vegetables, fruits and other essential commodities due to the lockdown. It was brought to the notice of the court the exorbitant prices at Rythu Bazaars at Falaknuma, Miralam Mandi, Mehadipatnam, etc, where okra was priced at Rs 44 per kg as per the Board but was being sold at Rs 70 per kg.

The government had earlier filed a report. The petitioner sought necessary directions to the authorities for proper maintenance of prices of these commodities. The bench will hear the matter with other similar matters that were adjourned last week. Meanwhile, it granted time to the government file a report on the matter.

Police brutality

In another matter relating to and in connection with police brutality on general public, journalists and social workers during the lockdown in Hyderabad, the Advocate General made it clear that all necessary steps were being taken. He said the incident in Wanaparthy was one-sided and that the victim had in fact abused the police and had violated the lockdown call.

Migrant workers

Dealing with the writ plea which was in the form of a letter to the court for restraining/preventing migrant workers their families and small kids from leaving Hyderabad for their native States, particularly Chhattisgarh, and provide all necessary arrangements/transport to reach their native States or to provide transport facilities, the bench appointed Vedulla Srinivas as amicus.

It called for a detailed report in the matter from the government. The bench made it clear that this was a serious issue and required a humane and constitutional perspective. The government was given time to file a report in this matter too.

Transgender community

Dealing with a petition to provide free of cost food and nutrition and provisions, including vegetables and fruit, to members of the transgender community, the bench hoped that the government would act upon its assurance that it was doing so and asked for a detailed report on statistics in this regard and steps being taken in furtherance of the plea.

The government also made it clear that as advised, it was not in favour of permitting private hospitals to conduct medical tests in connection with the virus. The writ petition sought a declaration on the action of the respondents in not permitting private hospitals and diagnostic centres which have necessary equipment and personnel and are willing to conduct tests and to admit patients for isolation and treatment.

While calling for a detailed report, the bench said it would hear the matter at length at the next hearing.

Other cases

The bench also allowed the government to respond to a group of cases on the foot over bridge near Nagarjuna Circle as being a plan to take over the land of the Hindu burial ground in the vicinity. The bench was informed that no such step is being undertaken.

The two-judge bench adjourned to May 1 for final hearing the writ pleas relating to the acquisition of lands for the Kalleshwaram project. The writ pleas deal with farmers from Konda Pochamma Sagar. While the petitioners alleged large scale violation of procedural guarantees under the law, the government argued that there was strict compliance with the law as prescribed.

