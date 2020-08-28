Telangana HC wants assurances on Bibi Ka Alam procession

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:11 am 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili of the Telangana High Court directed the petitioners to file an affidavit with regard to the number of persons who will attend the procession on August 30, on the eve of Ashura Moharram (10th day). The direction comes a day after a similar writ petition filed by the Fatima Seva Dal Society was turned down. The Anjuman E Alavi Shia Imamia Ithna Ashari Akhbari, represented by its Secretary Syed Waheeduddin, had filed the writ plea. The petitioner society sought permission for Bibi Ka Alam procession to be carried on elephant as per customs from Bibi Ka Alawa, Dabirpura, to Masjid E Ilaahi, Chanderghat.

Senior counsel P Venugopal, appearing for the petitioner, pointed out that only Allamdar will carry the Alam up to Chaderghat and the society was willing to submit an undertaking to follow all the MHA guidelines in force due to the Covid situation. He referred to an apex court notice that allowed the Puri Jagannath Yatra to take place with a similar undertaking. He submitted that the Allam is decorated with diamonds and needs security.

Special government pleader Harender Prasad pointed out that the apex court had not passed any judgement but only issued notices. Justice Abhinand Kumar directed the society to ensure no more than 10 people attend the procession. He also questioned the amount the society was willing to deposit before the court as security. The judge adjourned the matter to August 28, granting time to the society to submit the necessary undertakings.

Retirement of court employees

A two-judge panel, comprising Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Amarnath Goud, directed the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh High Courts to grant retirement to employees of the High Court. The payment of the retirement benefits shall be in the ratio of 1:1 immediately and the pensionary benefits as per the Superannuation Act. According to the petitioners, by the time of calling for options, they had reached the age of superannuation of 58 years.

However, the government of AP had increased the retirement age to 60 and, therefore, they being residents of AP would have opted and had service till 60. The erstwhile High Court decided that the High Court is bound by the crucial date namely January 1, 2019, and not June 2, 2014, which is the appointed date as announced by the Centre. The panel rejected the theory of a different ‘appointed day’ for the High Court and that it must adhere to the date as announced by the Centre.

Resultantly, the petitioners would thus have a right of option on a day prior to the date as stated by the erstwhile High court. The panel was dealing with a writ petition filed by K Balarama Raju and nine other retired employees. The panel imposed costs of Rs 3,000 on the respondents to be paid to the petitioners. It opined that the exclusion of employees who have retired was in violation of the Constitution and the employees exercising option would be deemed to be appointed by the Centre. Further, it also held that June 2, 2014, will be the appointed day and not Jan 1, 2019, the date of formation of Andhra Pradesh High Court, for calculation of pensionary benefits. The panel also directed the High Court of Telangana to forward the records to High Court of AP forthwith for implementation of the order.

‘TTD has excess land’

A two-judge panel, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, directed the authorities of the Khammam Municipal Corporation to submit documents relating to a certain land under the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in Khammam town. A Anjaiah, a resident of the town, contended that the TTD was in possession of extra 12 guntas. According to the petition, TTD was allotted with 36 guntas in 1986 and thereafter another 3 guntas was awarded. However, it was in excesses position of 12 guntas. The panel directed the government authorities to submit a report, including maps, municipal permission, site plan showing the alleged encroachment and Google maps of the same, by September 7. It ordered notice to the TTD and adjourned the matter to September 8.

Govt land given at nominal cost

The same panel wondered as to why government land should be given to an individual at a nominal cost far below the market price. The panel was dealing with a PIL filed by J Shankar. The petitioner questioned the action of the Municipal Administration Urban Development Department in allotting 5 acres at Shankerpally to N Shanker, a film producer and director, at a nominal cost of Rs 5 lakh per acre. The panel directed the Advocate General to submit all documents by September 15 and adjourned the matter to September 16.

Covid norms for disabled

The same panel directed the Chief Secretary to call the Special Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of Women Children Disabled and Senior Citizen Department and the Director Commissioner and ensure that they comply with court orders in relation to comprehensive disability. A PIL was filed by K Ganesh complaining of government failure in implementing the Central government’s directions on protection of differently abled persons from Covid. The panel directed the government to file a detailed report on the steps taken and adjourned the matter to September 16.

Plea against online education

The same panel adjourned a matter relating to online school education and fee. A PIL was filed by the Hyderabad School Parents Association. The association complained that private schools were subjecting children to physical and mental stress through online classes, in violation of Article 21A. It also said these schools were collecting fee contrary to government directions. The Director of School Education informed the court that the District Education Officers were taking steps against schools based on the complaints received by them. The panel directed the government to submit a detailed report on this. The petitioner informed the court that a complaint was lodged at Bowenpally Police Station against parents at the instigation of a school when they approached it for negotiating the fee. The panel directed Advocate General BS Prasad to submit a report on the same. It will hear the matter on September 18.

