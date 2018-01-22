Telangana Health department bags e-Governance award

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: The Health Department of the State government has received ‘CSI Nihilent e-Governance Awards-2017’ for adopting technology to extend health care services in State-run health institutions and various schemes in the State.

In the last few years, the authorities here had gone big on IT and have applied technology in KCR Kits scheme, Mother and Child Tracking System (MCTS), National Health Mission (NHM) payroll automation through Aadhaar, e-Hospitals and many more.

Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Karuna Vakati and other senior health officials received the Computer Society of India’s (CSI) Nihilent e-Governance (CNeG) Award from Finance Minister of West Bengal, Amit Mitra and Deputy Speaker, Rajasthan in a function held recently in Kolkata.

The CNeG awards were instituted in 2002 to recognise best e-Governance initiatives in the Country and to provide a channel for e-Governance champions of the Country to share their knowledge with interested stakeholders, a statement said. The CNeG award for Telangana State was given in the Health and Well Being category.