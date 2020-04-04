Telangana: Health, police staff to get full eligible salary

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Following the announcement by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday that the employees of Medical and Health and Police departments would be paid their full salaries for the month of March, Finance Department issued a GO in this regard on Friday.

The Government Order issued by Principal Secretary of Finance K Ramakrishna Rao, partially modified the orders issued on March 30, and said that the employees of the Medical and Health and Police departments will get full eligible salary.

The order further said that the Director of Treasuries and Accounts, Pay and Accounts Officer and the Director of Works Accounts shall take necessary action accordingly.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .