Telangana health wing advises people to avoid going out between 12 noon and 3 pm

Hyderabad: The heat wave conditions prevalent in Telangana has prompted the State public health wing to issue an advisory urging persons who pursue outdoor work to stop venturing out between 12 noon and 3 pm to avoid sun strokes.

Daily wage labourers, field level company sales teams, healthcare workers, personnel from police and traffic, elderly population of over 60 years, pregnant women and children are high risk groups and they should be cautious, as sun strokes have the potential to cause major health complications, Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr G Srinivasa Rao, while interacting with presspersons here on Thursday, said.

This year, the heat wave conditions are expected to prevail for a long spell and this is bound to have sun stroke victims. “We have alerted the entire healthcare machinery and established surveillance teams to keep a close tab of sunstroke victims and even provide them emergency medical assistance at the earliest,” he said.

The government hospitals at every level including Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to sub-centre care facilities have enough stock of ORS, IV fluids and other life saving drugs. “Public health department is working closely with NGOs and philanthropists to establish ‘Chalivendrams’ units at different locations across Telangana. Sun strokes develops gradually and could be fatal. In slum areas and weaker section colonies, ORT centres will be established under the guidance of Health Assistants and Anganwadi workers and with cooperation of local public representatives,” Dr Rao said.

The public health wing is also creating medical posts at places of mass gatherings, public places and teams set up to test the quality of the drinking water for residual chlorine, any leakages of drinking water pipelines to avoid contamination. “We are taking all possible measures but people must realise that just like Covid, heat wave too could be fatal and they need to take precautionary measures,” he added.

