Telangana: Heat wave to stay till June 4

By | Published: 11:23 pm

Hyderabad: Extreme weather conditions are taking a toll on the people of Telangana as the mercury hovered around 44 degrees Celsius in several parts of the State on Friday.

Officials of India Meteorological Department warned that the heat wave was likely to continue till June 4. The heat wave conditions were very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in the districts of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Medak, Jagitial, Karimnagar, Peddapalle, Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

But, there could be a marginal drop in temperatures especially at night by 2-3 degrees Celisus as several parts of the State was likely to experience occasional rains with light intensity over the next two-three days. It also said thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (30 kmph to 40 kmph) and lightning was likely to occur at isolated places over the next 24 hours.

Nizamabad and Adilabad districts recorded a maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius and 44.5 degrees Celsius respectively, the highest in the State on Friday as per the India Meteorological Department. Ramagundam recorded 44 degrees Celsius, while Hyderabad had its day temperature at 41 degrees Celsius.

