Telangana: Heavy to Very Heavy rains forecast in several districts on Friday

By | Published: 4:30 pm

Hyderabad: There appears to be no let up in rains in Telangana on Friday.

The met officials have forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana, while heavy to very heavy rains are very likely in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, Warangal Urban and Rural, Mahabubabad, Bhadrachalam and Khammam districts on Friday.

The low pressure over North Bay of Bengal has developed into a a well marked low pressure area. A fresh low pressure area is likely to develop over North West Bay of Bengal by Sunday.

The weather bulletin said the South West monsoon was active over Telangana and very heavy rain occured at isolated places in Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts, while heavy rain occured in Jayashankar Bhupalapalli districts.

The chief amounts of rainfall recorded yesterday were: Dahegaon (Kumram Bheem) – 17 cm; Kagaznagar and Bheemni in Mancherial -13 cm each; Venkatapuram in Bhupalpalli – 9 cm; Eturunagaram – 8 cm; Govindaraopet, Kerameri, Venkatapur, Asifabad – 7 cm each ; Mogullapalle in Bhupalpalli – 6 cm, Pinapaka, Mulug, Mulakalapalle in Kothagueem, Shayampet, Dubbak, Wankidi, Aswapuram, Manuguru – 5 cm each.

