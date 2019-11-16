Telangana to help startups come out with elderly care solutions  

By | Published: 12:04 am 12:11 am

Hyderabad: India is witnessing a growth in elderly population and this phenomenon is going to continue even in future. It is time that senior or elderly care is looked at more seriously than ever. Realising the importance of providing quality care to elderly, Telangana government is taking several steps by using technology to ease government interface as well as encourage startups and other stakeholders to find solutions for several challenges faced in delivering senior care.

Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary (IT and Industries), Government of Telangana, told Telangana Today, “Elderly population has several needs, which can be catered through technology intervention. We have seen some promising startups that are trying to make a difference in this space. Hyderabad-based Weso Technologies has launched One Big Family, an app that focuses on payments for utilities such as electricity bills, telephone bills and DTH, as well as emergency services, shopping, mobility and matrimony for the elderly. There are wearable devices that are created for elderly where alerts will be sent to the family members in case of any emergencies. We are encouraging such startups.”

Telangana’s IT department has also created a solution for pensioners, who usually face difficulty to visit a pension office to show that they are alive. The department has come out with a selfie-based solution, where a selfie can be taken by the pensioner and the software can detect if it is a live selfie or not. This has been rolled out in Hyderabad already, and around 2,000 pensioners are already using this solution to start with.

Collaborative mode

Action For India (AFI), International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H), Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H), and T-Hub have recently entered into a collaboration for developing an inclusive social entrepreneurship ecosystem in Telangana. Jayesh Ranjan said, “We want to include senior care solutions in this collaborative arrangement. Those social startups that have already tried creating solutions will get the support and guidance from all the partners. We will come out with a series of steps to keep the momentum on.”

Ajit Rangnekar, director general, Research & Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), said, “With the support of Telangana government, we are going to focus on several larger problems including healthcare. As a part of healthcare, we are going to focus on senior care as well. We want to ensure that we all collaborate and find out solutions for common problems. We can’t have 100 devices for the elderly, but we need one reliable and quality device. We want to connect promising startups and innovators working in the areas of elderly care with right clients, stakeholders and markets.”

T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayan pointed out that 80 per cent of the products and solutions created for the elderly worldwide doesn’t reach India. The startups in the country need to come out solutions that are affordable. “Less than 5 per cent of startups in India are social enterprises, of them the ones that are catering to elderly care are even lesser,” he added.

They were present at the Unmukt Knowledge Series held at T-Hub in Hyderabad on Friday.

According to a CII study, the elderly population in India is expected to triple from 104 million in 2011 to 300 million in 2050, accounting for 18 per cent of the total population in 2050. It is estimated that the population above 60 years of age in India will touch approximately 170 million by 2025.

