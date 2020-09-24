Telangana helps 1.8 lakh migrants reach home

Govt in collaboration with SCR ran Shramik special trains from May 1 to June 30

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) in coordination with the State government has helped as many as 1.87 lakh migrant workers reach their hometowns in different parts of the country by running Shramik special trains.

According to SCR, about 151 trains were operated from 14 stations of Telangana, including Lingampally, Ghatkesar, Cherlapally, Bibinagar, Medchal and Bolarum stations.

Telangana government has collaborated with the SCR to run Shramik special trains from May 1 to June 30 which came as a big help for migrant workers who otherwise had planned to walk down to their native places.

Migrant workers were transported to their respective States such as Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and others. Overall, 243 Shramik special trains were operated from SCR zone and transported 3.13 lakh migrant workers.

This apart, passenger special trains commenced from May 12 across the zone is helping 35,240 passengers reach their destinations every day. The zone has been running 12 direct special trains while another 16 trains pass through different stations of the zone.

In addition, the SCR has utilized lockdown period for track maintenance and stood first amongst Indian Railways in these works. The zone commissioned a total of 89 km of new lines, 41 km of doubling and 44 km of gauge conversion works. In Telangana region, 43 km of new lines and 30 km of doubling was commissioned.

The zone also achieved third highest parcel loading across Indian Railways and transported 2.80 crore litres of milk through 587 milk tankers. It operated 158 parcel special trains and transported around 39,000 tonnes of various commodities.

The average speed of the freight trains was enhanced from 24 kmph to 51 kmph and during the lockdown period, the loading of food grains was doubled from 2 MTs to 4.3 MTs.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR said that amid Covid-19 times, railway network was functioning relentlessly to ensure the supply chain stays intact and also to balance the supply of essential commodities across the nation.

Covid testing at IRISET

Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET) in consultation with the State government has organised RT-PCR Covid-19 test for its staff, including outsourced employees.

Around 275 staff members attended this testing which was conducted following all the guidelines like social distancing, wearing of masks and placing of sanitisers at appropriate places.

