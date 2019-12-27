Telangana High Court adjourns activist’s bail plea

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court heard arguments on the anticipatory bail petition filed by N Venugopal, editor of Veekshanam magazine, and adjourned the case to the third week of January. Justice G Sridevi heard the petition filed by Venugopal seeking anticipatory bail against the cases booked on him by the LB Nagar Police. Petitioner’s counsel V Raghunath submitted that the petitioner was falsely implicated for alleged links with Maoist organisations. He said, based on confessional statements and without any substantial material, the petitioner was implicated for offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967, and Telangana State Public Security Act, 2012. Public Prosecutor Prathap Reddy argued that the petitioner could not be granted anticipatory bail in an offence under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. He further said the material available against the petitioner cannot be given to the petitioner at the stage of investigation. The material was placed before the court in a sealed cover.

Illegal detention challenged

A two-judge division bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghuvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Thursday dealt with a habeas corpus writ plea filed by G Vedika of Warangal. The petitioner challenged the illegal detention of her husband G Kumara Swamy. She submitted that the detainee was illegally detained by the police even after obtaining bail for the offences charged against him. Special Government Pleader Sharath Kumar informed the bench that the detainee was cultivating ganja. The bench directed the Special GP to file a report on the recent involvement of the detainee in ganja supply, if any, by January 12 and adjourned the case.

