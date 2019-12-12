Telangana High Court: Case against film ‘Kamma Rajyamlo…’ disposed of

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Wednesday disposed of the case pertaining to ‘Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu’ stating that it cannot interfere with the certification when the same is pending before the review committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Earlier in the day, referring to the counter filed by the producer of the movie, it pointed out that muting the objectionable words was not sufficient, as the CBFC suggested to remove those words. Muting and removing words in a movie has a different effect, it said. The producer then submitted that all the suggestions were strictly followed, and the logos of channels in the scenes were also removed.

The Examination Committee rejected the certificate pointing out that the scenes in the movie could disturb public order, and affect religious and community sentiments of the people. The Committee also reported the movie doesn’t fit under the fictional category. The producer submitted that all the necessary recommendations were followed and the movie was placed before the Review Committee for reconsideration. Additional Solicitor General, representing the CBFC, informed the court that a show cause notice was issued to the movie unit by the Review Committee and the movie would be examined. The Bench said the Review Committee was the appropriate authority to certify the movie. “They have the required expertise to decide the issue, we cannot interfere in this issue” it said.

Shop Owners told to pay rent as per market rate

Justice Vinod Kumar directed Ch Srinivas and 13 other shop owners to give an undertaking agreeing to pay rent as per market rate. Many shop owners had challenged the action of the Khammam District Collector and Education Department in trying to evict the petitioners from their respective shops adjacent to the ZPHS School, Enkur, without initiating any proceedings. The authorities raised concerns about the rents paid by the petitioners. The judge directed the authorities not to evict the petitioners after receiving the undertakings on shop rent from the petitioners. The case was adjourned by two weeks.

TSPDCL action stayed

Justice Challa Kodandaram stayed the action of the Telangana State Power Distribution Corporation Limited in unilaterally converting the category of consumption bill. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by Anvitha Poly Pack Pvt Ltd, which is into manufacturing of disposable plastic glasses. It had entered into an agreement with the power distribution company for a specified voltage of power under specified tariff. The petitioner had requested the authority for conversion of category from general to optional. According to the petitioner, service connection in the category of ID attracts Rs 80 per KVA and penal charges are at Rs160 per KVA if the demand crosses the specified sanction. However, the said facility is available for high tension consumers up to 150 KVA. The petitioner argued that it had been using the supply of high tension power within the limits of contracted load and has not defaulted on payment. However, without any notice, the demand was made “towards category difference”.

