Telangana High Court clears municipal polls

By | Published: 11:55 am 12:03 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has cleared the decks for holding of the municipal elections in the State on Tuesday.

A two judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy bench rejected two writ pleas questioning the ongoing process.

In a writ filed by Anju Kumar Reddy complaining of improper identification of Constituency/Wards, Chief Justice Chauhan pointed out that there was a Constitutional Bar under Article 243 ZG and that such issues can only be raised before the Election Tribunal.

The bench refused to quash the government order issued on June 29 on the ground that there was an absolute Constitutional Bar.

In a connected writ plea on the question of identification of SC, ST, BC and women voters and preparation of voters list, the bench refused to interfere. It reasoned that the allegations were without any cogent evidence. It also pointed out that persons affected were not before the court. Noticing that the electoral roll was based on the Assembly elections rolls, it pointed out that other grounds raised were premature.

