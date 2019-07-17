Telangana High Court declines plea for staying Erram Manzil demolition

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: A two judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther on Wednesday continued to hear inconclusively, arguments in a batch of PILs, against the proposed demolition of Erram Manzil. Rachna Reddy, counsel for one of the petitioners, requested the court to issue a written order staying the demolition. The bench declined her request, stating that the government would honour its word to leave the building intact for the duration of the litigation, and not undermine the court’s authority by doing anything on the contrary.

Additional Advocate General Ramachandra Rao was questioned by the bench about the basis of the government’s decision to demolish the structure and the law and procedure followed while reaching that decision. Rao informed the court about the legislative history of the procedure in question. He said that in 1995, certain regulations were promulgated, which included Erram Manzil in the list of heritage structures. In 2013, the zoning regulations included this list in a master plan for development of the city and the plan lacked legal enforceability. In 2015, the 1995 regulations were repealed because the state felt that they were inconsistent with the existing legislations. The Chief Justice then brought to the state’s attention, Section 6 of the General Clauses Act, 1896, that stated that unless a different intention appears, the repeal shall not affect the previous operation of any enactment so repealed; or affect any right, privilege, obligation or liability acquired, accrued or incurred under any enactment so repealed. As the state requested time to reply on the same, the bench adjourned the matter to July 22.

Big Boss row: Directive not to arrest accused

Justice G. Sri Devi of the High Court directed the police to not to arrest Abhishek Mukherjee, who has been added as an accused in the complaint related to the Telugu reality show, Big Boss 3. The complainant, G. Swetha Reddy, moved the Banjara Hills Police Station, complaining of sexual harassment. T. Srinivas, appearing for the contestant, argued that there were no allegations against the former in the FIR filed by Swetha Reddy, and the only reason he was being dragged into the matter was because the complainant was not selected as a participant in the programme. In fact, the complaint was filed after substantial delay, and no offence could be made out from the substance of the complaint either, he contended. Additional Advocate General Ramachandra Rao pointed out that the selection was in accordance with the national prescription, and the impleaded applicants argued that the petition was not maintainable since the petitioner participated in the selection process and since they were unsuccessful, they were now questioning the legality of the notification.

Police told not to take coercive steps

Justice Sri Devi directed the police not to take coercive steps and to follow steps according to Section 41A of Criminal Procedure Code. The judge was dealing with a petition filed by Abdul Haleem Baig. The petitioner contended that S. Dhananjay Reddy lodged the complaint against him and one Mustafa Kamal Siddquie in a case relating to payment of an amount of Rs 11 crore, which was due to them. Multiple cheques issued by the petitioner to the complainant allegedly bounced, but the petitioner claimed that it was the complainant who cheated them by selling them land which did not belong to the complainant.

Ruling reserved in issue challenging TSPSC action

Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao of the High Court reserved his verdict in a writ plea challenging the action of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in not showing the categorywise merit list. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by P. Sailaja Rani. The petitioner questioned the commission’s action of not showing the list contrary to the ranking list and excluding the petitioner from further selection who was more meritorious than the provisionally selected candidates for the post of physical instructors in Residential Schools. S. Rahul Reddy, advocate for the petitioner, complained that the authorities were treating unequal people equally, resulting in gross inequality.

