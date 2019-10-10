Telangana High Court directive to Bar Council of India

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: Justice A Abhishek Reddy of the High Court of Telangana on Thursday directed Bar Council of India to conduct inspection within one week for approval of the additional intake of 60 seats for the LLB 3 Year Day Course (3YDC) of Sultan-ul-Uloom Educational Society for the Academic Year 2019-20. Sultan-ul-Uloom Educational Society aggrieved by the actions of the Bar Council of India in not approving the additional intake of 60 seats apart from existing 120 seats filed the present writ plea. Senior Counsel S Niranjan Reddy appearing on behalf of the petitioner contended that the Osmania University and the Telangana State Council for Higher Education have granted approval/ permission for the additional 60 seats for the LLB 3YDC after inspecting the institution and being satisfied that the Institution has all the required facilities and infrastructure.

Further pursuant to the above affiliation/permission granted, the petitioners, as per the BCI Rules of Education, applied to the BCI for grant of approval/permission for the additional intake of 60 seats for the LLB 3YDC. In the said application, the petitioners enclosed all the details including the approvals granted by the OU and the TSCHE. However the BCI rejected the application and issued notification for 120 seats. The petitioner pointed out that the order of the BCI does not deal with the issue of additional intake and that the order was also silent on the approval granted by the Osmania University and the permission granted by the TSCHE.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .