Telangana High Court dismisses plea on financial aid to private drivers

Published: 10:29 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking financial aid and ration to private drivers in the State. The PIL was filed by M Rangaiah. He argued that private drivers were unable to meet their daily expenses. Counsel for the petitioner Rapolu Bhaskar pointed out that the drivers in the unorganised sectors were starving due to the pandemic.

Illegal closure of rice mill

The same panel granted time to the Pollution Control Board to file a counter on a matter alleging illegal closure of a rice mill. The panel was dealing with a writ petition filed by Nirmala Rice Mills. The petitioner pointed out that both the Lok Ayukta and the Pollution Control Board had shut the mill without giving it an opportunity to explain itself. P Gangi Rami Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, said the company was shut for the past three months. The panel will continue to hear the matter on August 17.

Cap pvt hospitals’ rates, court urged

The same panel took on file submissions made by State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar about various steps being taken by the government to tackle the pandemic. The panel was dealing with a PIL filed by J Venudhar Reddy and others requesting a cap be fixed on private hospital rates. The Chief Secretary had earlier pointed out that the government would be releasing an order on the same. The petitioners sought various directions including fixing a cap on the treatment costs and proper availability of PPE kits to all involved in the treatment. The panel will hear the matter on August 13.

Plea against construction work

Justice Vinod Kumar enquired with Narender Reddy, Standing Counsel for Panchayat Raj, on whether a resolution to allow construction work was passed in accordance with the law. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by Madiga Bazarappa. He complained that the Kashimpur Gram Panchayat, Basheerabad mandal of Vikarabad district, permitted one Bapu Sharif to carry out construction contrary to the provisions of the law. Narender Reddy informed the court that the Panchayat Raj department followed due procedure. The judge adjourned the matter by a week.

