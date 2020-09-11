Telangana High Court dismisses review plea of Housing Board

The court earlier found that the board was liable to pay the salary for the said period. An SLP filed before the SC was dismissed. The panel found no error on the face of the record to review the earlier order.

Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice P Keshav Rao, on Thursday dismissed a review petition of the State Housing Board. Earlier a division panel had allowed a writ petition for payment of wages to two employees who at the instance of the Board repatriated from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana. Though the petitioners gave a joining report, they were not assigned any job. The court earlier found that the board was liable to pay the salary for the said period. An SLP filed before the SC was dismissed. The panel found no error on the face of the record to review the earlier order.

Separate entrance for NLS

A two-judge panel, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, refused permission for early hearing of a writ plea challenging conduct of separate law entrance exam for the National Law School Bangalore. The panel voiced a prima facie opinion that the institute is situated at Bangalore and hence it did not have a territorial Jurisdiction.

Fencing at temple

The same panel required the advocate general to file a detailed report in a writ petition complaining that a huge fencing was being raised at the temple of Sri Matha Nalla Pocharruna Temple at Tirumalagiri, Secunderabad, by K Padma Reddy and others. It is alleged that this was done with the connivance of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board so as to enable the demolition of the temple. The temple was constructed in 1962 and the proposed demolition is for the construction of residential plots.

Conduct of exams

The same panel on Thursday heard inconclusively arguments on TS Eamcet 2020 and Under Graduate/ Post Graduate courses and Typewriting Examination in the present pandemic. Two PILs were filed, one B Venkat Narsing Rao and the other by Gareeb Guide Voluntary Organisation. The petitioners complained that in the city all the hostels were closed due to which students arriving for examinations would be facing difficulties particularly when there was high risk involved in the GHMC area with increasing Covid cases. The petitioners sought directions to the universities to conduct all the final year examinations online. Dharmesh Jaiswal counsel for JNTU informed the court that the universities are planning to have centres in all parts of the State and students need not travel to the city for writing the examinations. They can go to the nearby examination centre where all the SOPs will be followed. The panel adjourned the matter to September 14 for further hearing.

Judge recuses from Netflix case

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao recused from hearing a civil appeal filed by Netflix against an order of the civil court in the Ramalinga Raju matter. As reported earlier, Ramalinga Raju had moved the civil court seeking an injunction against the exhibitors of a film Bad Boy Billionaires.

The industrialist stated that the content of the film was defamatory. The civil court granted him an interim injunction. Netflix, on which platform the film was to be exhibited, moved the High Court in appeal and the matter was listed before a bench of Justice MS

Ramchander and Justice G T Amarnath Goud. Justice Rao recused from hearing the matter. The judge had in fact appeared against Raju in a case when he was at the Bar.

Journalist case

The two-judge panel, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, directed the State police to ensure that journalist Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife Nagamani are not threatened by any police officer or called to any police station. Earlier, the petitioner Nagamani, a practising advocate, addressed a letter to the court alleging custodial death of one Sheelam Rangiah in Manthani Police station in May. The panel ordered an inquiry into the incident by Anjani Kumar, the City Police Commissioner. Though the said report was confidential, the panel directed access to the petitioner hemmed with conditions. The panel also permitted her to file a counter to the same. She informed the panel that ever since, she and her husband are being harassed by the police both from Manthani and Hyderabad. She complained that her husband has since been falsely implicated in two cases. She alleged that she was being coerced not to file a counter and also that the officer concerned threatened to commit suicide.

