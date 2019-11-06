Telangana High Court gives nod to summon IPS trainee in dowry case

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: The High Court on Wednesday passed orders allowing the Rachakonda Police to summon IPS trainee K Venkata Maheswara Reddy for questioning in connection with a dowry harassment case filed against him by his wife.

The Rachakonda Police have also written to the Lal Bahadur Shastry National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, regarding the case against Reddy.

Last week, the Jawaharnagar police booked the case against Reddy following his wife B Bhavana’s complaint. K Shiva Kumar, ACP, Kushaiguda, took up investigation and recorded statements of Bhavana and her family members apart from examining documents, including the marriage certificate.

Reddy then approached the Hyderabad High Court for anticipatory bail, following which the police filed a counter. It was after this that the court allowed the Rachakonda police to invoke provisions of Section 41 A of CrPC, allowing it to summon Reddy to investigate the case further.

Reddy and Bhavana, who were classmates at Osmania University and in a relationship for about a decade, had a love marriage in 2018, without informing his family.

According to Bhavana, Reddy, who then got selected for the Indian Police Service and is currently under training, started harassing her for dowry. She noticed the change in his behaviour after he passed the civil services, she alleged.

The couple were also counselled in September in the presence of their families, but apparently, things turned sour again after which she approached the police.

