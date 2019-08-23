Telangana High Court lawyer held for cheating

By | Published: 10:24 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station police arrested T Venkata Siva Naga Subrahmanya Vara Prasada Rao, 45, a practicing lawyer at the Hyderabad High Court on charges of cheating a person promising jobs, here on Friday.

Prasada Rao, a resident of Moosaram Bagh along with his associates cheated K Ramarao by collecting Rs 78 lakh from him promising jobs in Staff Selection Commission and as Assistant Executive Engineers in government and private sectors.

Based on a complaint from Rao, the CCS booked a case of cheating and arrested Rao. He was produced before the court for remanding in judicial custody.

Efforts were on nab the absconding suspects, police said.