Telangana High Court: MLAs asked to file counters in election case

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday adjourned writ pleas challenging the election of Vikarabad MLA Mothkur Anand, Parigi MLA Mahesh Reddy, Jangaon MLA Muthyreddy Yadagiri, Kodangal MLA P Narendra Reddy, Warangal East MLA Nana Panini Narendra and Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao.

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali adjourned six writ pleas filed by Gaddam Prasad Kumar and others questioning the election of the MLAs. The petitioners submitted that there were discrepancies in the vote tally as compared with the VVPATs. They complained that the Parigi MLA suppressed material facts in his nomination paper. The judge directed the MLAs to file their counters within four weeks, and adjourned the case.

