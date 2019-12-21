Telangana High Court orders second autopsy in Disha encounter case

By | Published: 2:56 pm 3:53 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered that three forensic experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) should conduct a second post-mortem on the bodies of four accused persons shot dead in Disha rape and murder case. The second post mortem to be conducted by Monday evening should be video-graphed and the report along with the video should be submitted to the High Court by Monday 5 p.m., the two-judge bench ordered on Saturday. The bodies, then, can be handed over to the relatives of the four persons killed in the alleged encounter.

The bench consisting of Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy was told earlier by the Gandhi Hospital superintendent Dr Shravan that the bodies of the four persons were decomposed by about 50 per cent and that the bodies were being preserted at – 2 degrees centegrade temperature.

The bench also said that the Telangana government should make an application to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for appointment of three forensic experts for conduct of the re-postmortem. The total expenditure should be borne by Telangana Government.

The division bench also ordered that the bullets and weapons used by the police in the alleged encounter killing shoudl also be preserved with the Special Investigation Team. The SIT should also preserve the vehicles used by the Police and maintain a record of all other details carefully.

