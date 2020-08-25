Telangana High Court: PIL to protect cottonseed farmers

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice A Rajasheker Reddy and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, on Monday made it clear that the Central government Ordinance should not come in the way of farmers who want to enter into an agreement on sale of cotton seeds. The panel was dealing with a PIL pertaining to preventing poor cottonseed farmers of Jogulamba Gadwal district from getting cheated by agents and intermediaries of private seed manufacturing companies in Telangana.

The petitioner, G Ranjith Kumar, challenged the non-implementation of various provisions of The Telangana Agricultural Produce and Livestock Markets Act as well as the Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020 of Government of India. He urged that the authorities should take measures to protect the interests of cottonseed farmers, particularly in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

The petitioner said the companies should lend directly to the cottonseed farmers without intermediaries who are charging usurious rate of interest on the said amounts. He also urged that the State should ensure that these farmers are paid at least two-thirds of the agreed amount for the produce at the time of delivery and the remaining immediately after the certification process is completed. He also wanted that transparency and accountability of seed companies and their intermediaries be maintained on weighing, ginning.

The special government pleader, appearing on behalf of the state, submitted that the Central Ordinance gives an option to the farmer to enter into an agreement with seed producer with regard to the terms related to grade of supply and other things and as such it has diluted the State Act. He said even when the State wants to support farmers, it was unable to do so due to the Central Ordinance. The bench made it clear that the provisions of the Ordinance will not prevent any farmer from getting benefits under the State enactments. The matter will be taken up for hearing after two weeks.

New building at OGH

The panel adjourned a batch of PILs pertaining to the construction of new hospital building in place of the existing Osmania General Hospital and preservation of the old building as a heritage to August 31. Earlier, a panel presided over by the Chief Justice heard the cases and listed them on Monday. Two sets of PILs were filed in this regard. While one set contended that the old building be demolished and a new hospital be constructed in its place, the other set argued that the hospital having historical significance should be preserved as a heritage building.

CET hearing deferred

The hearing in the case of conduct of the common entrance test 2020 and the final year examinations of undergraduate/postgraduate courses and typewriting examinations by the State government was again deferred by the panel. It will now hear the matter on August 26. Identical matters are being heard by the apex court on Monday in which the judgment of the SC is expected to be delivered. The matter relating to the conduct of TS Eamcet too would be heard on the same day. The panel said they wanted to await the result in Supreme Court as the same would give quietus to the State-bound litigation.

