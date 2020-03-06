Telangana High Court reserves order on Secretariat demolition

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 9:57 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge Bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghuvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy on Friday reserved orders on a batch of public interest litigation cases pertaining to the demolition of the existing Secretariat building.

The PILs were filed by professor PL Vishweshwar Rao, MP Revanth Reddy and MLC Jeevan Reddy, challenging the Cabinet decision on the Secretariat demolition. The panel heard the matter at length on various contentions raised by the petitioners including the arbitrariness of the decision, the failure of the Cabinet to follow prescribed procedure, the burden on public exchequer and the need for housing Secretariat in a new building.

While petitioner’s counsels Chikku Prabhakar and Satyam Reddy concluded their arguments on Thursday, Rachana Reddy concluded her final arguments on Friday. The petitioners pointed out that though the government’s report says green building requirements were not met, it would not require demolition of the entire building. The reports and material placed before the court were not even considered by the Cabinet before taking its decision. They complained that only after the court stayed the demolition of Secretariat building, the government came up with all this material as their defence. Hence, the decision was specifically unreasonable and therefore attracts Wednesbury principle.

It is admitted by the government that State does not have adequate funds; therefore, the decision of Cabinet to have a state-of-the-art Secretariat with top standards was huge burden on public exchequer, they said. They also raised contention that no independent third party had examined the status of the blocks in the Secretariat building, as such the affidavit filed by the government was unreliable.

Advocate General BS Prasad, representing the State, said the contentions of the petitioners about the loss to exchequer was unreasonable and argued that the petitioners were opposing the decision only with political motives. He reiterated that the judiciary cannot interfere in matters of State policy. He brought to the notice of court that the Cabinet appointed a sub-committee and it further appointed a technical committee, as such the process to have a befitting Secretariat was in progress. As all the parties concluded their arguments the Bench reserved the orders.

Govt warned of contempt proceedings

The two-judge Bench on Friday expressed displeasure over the attitude of the Telangana government when Special Government Pleader Sanjay Kumar again sought time to submit their response. The panel was dealing with a suo moto contempt case taken up based on a letter addressed by NS Chandra Sekhar and Srinivasa Rao. He complained the inaction of the Telangana and AP State governments in implementing an order made by the court in April 2017. The order directed Principal Secretaries, Home Departments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to constitute a State Security Commission and a Public Complaints Authority as directed by the apex court. It also directed co-opting the Member Secretary of the State Legal Services Authority of the concerned States as Member of the State Security Commission and the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority as a Member of the Police Complaints Authority at the District-Level within three months from the date order. When Sanjay Kumar said the Cabinet had to sit and formulate the rules, Chief Justice Chauhan questioned what took more than three years for the Cabinet to formulate rules. When Sanjay Kumar urged the court to grant a month as a last chance, the panel warned of contempt proceedings against the government and instructed to convene a Cabinet meeting immediately. As the AP government too sought time, the Bench adjourned the case to April 22.

Admits contempt case against officials

Justice MS Ramchandra Rao of the Telangana High Court on Friday allowed a contempt case filed by Kudikata Rajaveeru against Vikas Raj, Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj; Sarfaraz Ahmed, District Collector, Karimnagar; P Kumaraswamy, District Panchayat Officer; and Rajitha, Panchayat Secretary of Cheplur, Huzurabad. The judge sentenced Ranjitha Cheplur to one month imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 apart from being held liable to pay a cost of Rs 25,000 to the petitioner. The petitioner filed this case challenging the wilful violation of court orders passed in August 2018. The court directed the officer not to interfere with petitioner land in Cheplur. The present contempt is filed complaining the interference of officer with the petitioner’s land.

