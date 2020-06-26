Telangana High Court reunites inter-faith couple

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 6:34 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court came to the rescue of an inter-faith couple by asking the police to ensure that the woman be reunited with her husband, after her parents confined her home. A two judge panel comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijayasen Reddy directed the police to take strict action against anyone terrorising or pressuring the couple.

The panel was dealing with a habeas corpus writ plea filed by a muslim who stated that he had married a Christian woman at at Seetharama temple in Hyderabad on June 14. The petitioner complained that his wife was illegally detained by her parents. Appearing before the panel through virtual court on Friday, the petitioner requested the court to direct the police to produce the woman before the court. In a quick response the Rajendranagar police, produced her in the office of the Special Government Pleader by 12.30 pm.

The woman told the panel that she was illegally detained by her parents and that she was willing to live with her husband. Following her assertion, the panel directed the police to restore her to her husband.

Government’s stand on ordinance sought

Hearing another petition, the panel wanted a clear picture from the state government on the question of payment of salaries and pension to its staff present and retired. The panel asked Advocate General BS Prasad about the continuation of the Ordinance pertaining to deferment of payment of salaries and pension to State Government employees. “From the media reports it is understood that the employees will be paid full salary from June, we want to know what is the stand of the Government on Ordinance No.2 issued on June 16”, stated the panel.

With the Advocate General saying that he would have to revert to the government and seek instructions, the panel adjourned the matter to July 10 . The panel was hearing a plea filed by Telangana High Court Retired Officers and Employees Welfare Association challenging the deferment of their payment as unconstitutional. The panel tagged the case with all other cases which challenged the Ordinance.

Petition seeking police recruitment dismissed

The panel dismissed a public interest litigation which sought directions for recruitment of police personal, grant of various benefits and COVID-19 safety measures. A practising advocate filed the PIL seeking recruitment of 40,000 policemen and 20,000 home guards and a salary hike, increments and a bonus for policemen. The panel sought a financial assistance to a deceased police family, further safety measures such as protection kits, sanitisation of police stations, disinfectant machines, etc were sought along with various benefits including Health Insurance, Employment Provident Fund.

The panel stated there are multiple prayers and reliefs sought in the PIL It stated court could not direct the State to recruit personnel. The panel reasoned that the reliefs sought were highly misplaced and dismissed case.

