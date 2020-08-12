Telangana High Court seeks details on maize corn imports

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:14 am 12:17 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, on Tuesday adjourned a batch of writ pleas challenging the import of maize corn popcorn variety grain. The PILs and writ pleas were filed questioning the import of maize corn. The petitioners argued that the action was against the actual user conditions and thereby adversely affecting the farmers involved in the cultivation of this indigenous variety of grain. The panel directed the State government to respond as there was an urgency involved. It directed the authorities to be present virtually if the government failed to file a counter and to assist the court in clarifying its queries. The panel will continue to hear the matter on August 20.

Plea against polluting industries

The same panel issued notice to the Collector and MRO of Ranga Reddy district. The panel was dealing with a writ plea filed by M Gopal Reddy. The petitioner complained that the authorities failed to remove polluting heavy crushers and cement ready mix concrete heavy industries in and around Vattinggulapally village of Gandipet mandal, Ranga Reddy district. The petitioner complained that many companies were dumping garbage around the village. The panel, while considering the plea, directed the petitioner to implead all the owners and industries of the stone crushers and cement ready mix concrete in and around the village. It pointed out that passing of any orders without they being made party to the petition would violate the principles of natural justice.

Compensation to jawan’s kin

The above panel directed the government to submit proof of payment of compensation to the widow of Lance Naik Mohd Feroz Khan. The panel was dealing with a letter addressed to it by Pavan Kasturi as a PIL. The petitioner pointed out that the cash reward of Rs 30 lakh announced by the State government was yet to be given to the family. The petitioner pointed out that Khan’s widow was facing severe financial problems in raising their three children. The panel granted time to the government to submit the proof and adjourned the matter.

