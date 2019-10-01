Telangana High Court stays Secretariat buildings demolition

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy on Tuesday stayed the decision of demolition of the Secretariat buildings by the government.

The bench was dealing with a batch of writ pleas moved in the form of lunch motion opposing the demolition of the present Secretariat buildings. After considering the plea of petitioners, Prof Vishveshwar Rao and others, the bench stayed the government decision to demolish Secretariat building and adjourned the case to October 14.

