Telangana: High-level committee to study Aarogyasri scheme

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday has decided to constitute a high-level committee to take up a thorough study of Aarogyasri Health Insurance Scheme and come up with recommendations aimed at introducing reforms in the insurance scheme.

“The committee will focus on introducing long-pending reforms to improve healthcare services for the poor covered under Aarogyasri. There is a need to plug existing loopholes and crack a whip on private hospitals that indulge in inflating medical bills under the scheme,” Health Minister Eatala Rajender said during a review meeting of the insurance scheme.

Pointing out that the Aarogyasri Health Insurance scheme was a far better option than Centre’s Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme, Rajender said that the Committee will also conduct study of the costs of procedures and other healthcare services incurred by the State government.

“There is a need to streamline healthcare services and costs under the Aarogyasri scheme. At present, medical bills worth Rs 190 crore are pending with the State government,” he said. Rajender directed authorities to take strict action against hospitals that are providing below-par services to patients and urged the general public to utilise 104 services to lodge complaints related to healthcare services.

It was also decided to allow private hospitals, who are willing to enter into a MoU with Aarogyasri Health Care Trust. “We will allow hospitals to enroll in the Aarogyasri scheme only after they subject themselves to inspections, which will ensure quality health care services are available to patients,” Rajender said.

