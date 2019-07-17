Telangana: Hiked pensions effective from June

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: The State government will implement increased welfare pensions for various categories of beneficiaries effective June this year. Proceedings related to this decision are to be handed over to the beneficiaries on July 20 in all Assembly constituencies in the State.

All Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, ZP Chairpersons will take part in the distribution of the proceedings to the beneficiaries and officials have been told to make the necessary arrangements. The upwardly revised pensions will be deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries with effect from this month once the distribution of the proceedings is completed.

This was among a series of decisions taken by the State Cabinet at a nearly five-and-half hour meeting that was chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Wednesday.

The Cabinet, which discussed in great detail all issues related to welfare pensions, also decided to implement the TRS election promise of reducing eligibility of old age pensions in the State from the current 65 years to 57 years. The Cabinet asked officials to prepare a list of eligible beneficiaries at the earliest so that the decision can be implemented as soon as possible.

While pensions – old age, widows, beedi and toddy tappers, weavers, single women, AIDS and Filariasis patients – will be increased from the present Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,016, the pensions given to the differently-abled and aged artistes is to be hiked from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,016 per month.

Additional burden

The decision to implement increased welfare pensions will add a bill of Rs 12,000 crore to the State government. Of this, the State will bear Rs 11,800 crore, while Rs 200 crore will come from the Central government.

It was also decided to do away with the previous cut-off date for provident fund provisions for beedi workers. Any beedi worker who has a PF account as on July 17, 2019, will be provided the monthly pension, the Cabinet decided.

Another important decision taken by the Cabinet was the approval of the draft of the revised Municipal Act with several new provisions aimed at eliminating corruption and providing transparent services to the people. The new Act that will replace two existing Municipal Acts, is to be introduced in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, the first day of the two-day session called for the purpose of discussing the Act and passing it.

The Cabinet is also learnt to have discussed the upcoming municipal elections and the current conditions in the State with reference to the sub-par monsoon so far.

The new Municipal Act is expected to be discussed in the Assembly and will be passed by both Assembly and Legislative Council on Friday.

