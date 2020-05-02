Telangana Home Minister distributes food items to poor

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Friday distributed essential commodities to 500 poor people in Goshamahal here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to issue essential commodities to over 87 lakh white ration cardholders and also to poor people, who do not have ration cards, all free of cost for one month. Accordingly, the government has been distributing the essential commodities to ensure that no one starves in the State.

The Home Minister also called upon the people to stay at home and not to step out unless it was urgent, apart from maintaining social distance to break the chain.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar distributed about 450 ration kits to poor families residing in Kulsumpura here on Friday. Each kit included 16 dry ration items. The kits were handed over to the beneficiaries by the Commissioner in the presence of Kousar Moinuddin, MLA Karwan, AR Srinivas, Joint Commissioner of Police and DCP, West Zone at Mahabub Pride Function Hall at Gudimalkapur.

