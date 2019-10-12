Telangana home to over 11,000 industries in 5 years

By | Published: 12:20 am 12:03 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) is making rapid strides in promoting industrial development in the State. The Corporation has facilitated establishment of about 8,500 industrial units attracting an investment of a whopping Rs 1.6 lakh crore into the State since the State formation. Besides providing direct employment to about 12 lakh people, the new industries created indirect employment for another 20 lakh persons.

In all, TSIIC gave approvals for setting up more than 11,000 industrial units through TS-iPASS over the last five years, of which about 8,500 units have commenced their operations. The remaining units are in various stages of construction. Majority of these units are established in 23 new industrial parks established by the Corporation over the last five years, a senior TSIIC official told Telangana Today.

TSIIC has been promoting industrial development in 14 priority sectors including IT, pharma, food processing, textiles, power, plastic, engineering, electrical and electronics, cement, aerospace, automobile, and solar industries among others. The Corporation has established about 23 new industrial parks in about 39,989 acre and developed necessary infrastructure at a cost of Rs 1,825 crore.

“Preliminary approvals have been obtained to set up about 59 industrial parks in the State after it’s formation. Of this, 23 parks have already been established where several companies have started their operations. Another 36 industrial parks are in the pipeline,” the official said, adding that to meet its future needs, TSIIC has created a land bank of 49,000 acres.

In undivided Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) had set up about 147 industrial parks in Telangana region over an extent of around 28,000 acres during the period of 1973-2014.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .