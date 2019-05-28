Telangana: Homeless to get birth certificates, Aadhar cards

By | Published: 9:45 pm

Hyderabad: Urban homeless persons might soon have all valid certificates like birth certificates, pensions, Aadhar card and even bank accounts. In a novel initiative, the State government has decided to conduct enumeration of urban homeless persons and directed the municipal commissioners to complete it in their respective Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) by June 10.

Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar on Tuesday convened a meeting with the municipal commissioners in Hyderabad. He directed the officials to obtain complete data of homeless persons in their cities and towns, enabling the government to extend its welfare programmes. He also wanted them to ensure that none of the shelter-less people suffer due to lack basic amenities. He wanted them to conduct medical camps for the urban homeless at regular intervals.

The municipal commissioners were advised to visit the shelter homes regularly for taking care of all the homeless. “One must feel proud to be taking care of the homeless,” Arvind Kumar told the officials.

Of the total 143 ULBS in the State, 53 ULBs have shelters where 11,389 persons are residing. While 5,807 shelter residents have been provided with Aadhar card, 787 have voter identity card, 1,555 residents are availing pensions, and another 3,497 have ration cards. About 136 residents have availed legal advisor, while 201 shelter residents have enrolled in insurance schemes. Another 694 residents have been referred to Anganwadi centres, while 5,728 residents receive free food from shelters.

In all, 1,050 health camps have been conducted till date and 129 homeless persons were referred to hospital for surgeries. About 1,541 residents have opened bank accounts.