Telangana to honour contributions in tourism sector

By | Published: 10:01 pm

Hyderabad: The Department of Tourism will present the Telangana State Tourism Awards in various categories as part of World Tourism Day celebrations on September 27. The theme is ‘Tourism and jobs: A better future for all’.

The awards would be given in all the segments of travel industry recognised either by the Central or State governments, travel agents, tour operators, classified hotels, restaurants and independent hotels who made outstanding contributions to the growth and glory of Telangana’s tourism sector, according to a press release.

The awards in various categories include excellence in writing/ publication, best film on Telangana tourism/ heritage, travel agents/ tour operators, best restaurant, best tourism guide, best tourism club and best home State establishment.

Applications and guidelines are available at the office of Commissioner of Tourism, Hyderabad, regional offices in Warangal and Nalgonda, or can be downloaded from www.telanganatourism.gov.in.

The applications, along with proposals, should be submitted on or before September 4 to the Commissioner, Department of Tourism, Government of Telangana, 3-5-891, Tourist House, Himayathnagar, Hyderabad.

