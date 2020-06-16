Telangana hospitals rethink on price cap

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: The price capping guidelines issued by the State Government to test and treat Covid patients has forced corporate hospitals in Hyderabad to come up with treatment packages that are affordable for patients and financially viable for them.

Before Monday, there were no guidelines related to price capping on treatment and testing of Covid-19 patients. However, with State government issuing clear instructions, the managements of corporate hospitals are back to the drawing board, chalking out novel strategies for Covid-19 treatment.

“We certainly need more time to understand the guidelines and figure out a way to fit existing rate structure in super-speciality hospitals with that of the State government. In a day or two, our members will sit down with the State health authorities to hammer out a solution for this issue,” says Dr B Bhaskar Rao, CEO, KIMS Hospital and Head of Telangana Super Speciality Hospitals Associations (TSHA).

At present, all major corporate hospitals including Yashoda Hospitals, Apollo Hospitals, Care Hospitals, Sunshine Hospitals, Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals and Continental Hospitals are providing treatment to Covid-19 positive patients.

A few of them are still in the process of allocating beds and establishing coronavirus isolation facilities within their premises. Almost all of them have set-aside 25 to 30 beds for isolation facilities to treat Covid-19 patients in their facilities. On an average, each corporate hospital in Hyderabad is treating anywhere between 15 and 20 positive cases.

Senior doctors from super-speciality hospitals pointed out that trouble will start while handling critical Covid cases needing ventilator support. “ICU care with ventilator support is a dynamic situation where the condition of the patient changes by the minute. That’s where super-speciality hospitals could face difficulty in keeping the costs down,” doctors said.

Covid test at Rs. 2, 200 is difficult

With State government capping the price of one Covid test to Rs. 2, 200, corporate hospitals, which are collaborating with private testing laboratories, have approached their RT PCR Kits suppliers, seeking reduction in kit rates, so that they can keep the costs down.

“We have urged our supplier to bring down the rates of the kits so that Covid testing can be offered at the government rates. If it happens, then we can offer at Rs 2, 200 and if not then we will not offer diagnostic tests and focus only on treatment,” a senior official from a corporate hospital said.

Treatment protocols and capacity building

Financial difficulties aside, almost all the corporate hospitals in Hyderabad have, since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, have initiated capacity building of their staff and establishing treatment protocols for treatment of Covid-19 positive patients.

“Protocols to extend medical care will always remain the same. However, Covid is highly contagious and there is a need to train front line health care workers on safe practices. We have been receiving a steady flow of Covid-19 patients and treating them accordingly,” said Executive Director, Sunshine Hospitals, Dr. Kushal Hippalgoankar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .