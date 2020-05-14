Telangana: Hostel management initiative for trainee cops

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: The RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy has decided to include a hostel management programme, apart from an innovative ‘picnic-on-the-job’ training programme as a regular basic induction course for cadets.

Academy Director VK Singh said here on Thursday that the academy has been experimenting for the last six months with different approaches to bring about transformation in police training.

On the new programmes – hostel management and picnic-on-the-job, he said both had been completed successfully for about 1,300 cadets comprising Sub-Inspectors and 650 women police constables. In the programme, the trainees had to manage their life in the hostel on their own. They had to cook, clean their utensils, mop floors, sanitize washrooms and clean common toilets. Singh said the academy was flooded with requests from the trainees to continue the programme.

He said the programme would give a break from monotony which comes out of the rigorous daily schedule of police training. The whole programme will be like a picnic in the family, he said.

The entire support structure, including cooks, assistant cooks, dishwasher, scavenger, bathroom cleaning etc., was withdrawn. The initiative would create a sense of equanimity among men cadets and enable them appreciate the importance of house chores and homemakers. The move also helped the academy to rest all the staff and assistants, who are coming from outside, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Singh added.

