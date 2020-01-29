Telangana HRC seeks report on assault of minors by Bellampalli cops

By | Published: 6:51 pm

Mancherial: The State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday directed DCP Uday Kumar Reddy to submit a report by March 3 over alleged assault of minors by Bellampalli Inspector Raju.

It responded to a plea filed by Balala Hakkula Sangham, a Hyderabad-based child rights protection organization, after learning about the incident through news reports.

Achyuta Rao, honorary president of the organization demanded stern action against the inspector for kicking and pushing Aravind (16) and Sandeep (15) into a van in full public view. He said that the act of the cop was in violation of child rights and faulted the inspector for his high handedness in treating the minors.

In a video clip purportedly shot by one of the witnesses, Raju and other cops shift the minors by pushing them into the van and kicking them when approached policemen seeking protection as they were allegedly threatened by local leader recently.

However, the inspector refuted the allegations and a case was already registered against a person who abused parents of the minors.

