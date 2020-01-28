Telangana Hub selects 45 startups for Lab 32 programme

By | Published: 3:54 pm

Hyderabad: Startup enabler T-Hub on Tuesday announced the selection of 45 startups for the third edition of its incubation program, Lab32.

Lab 32 is tailor-made for early-stage tech product startups. It also supports ‘Startup India Initiative’ by directing entrepreneurship, innovation and addressing the challenges faced by startups.

The shortlisted startups offer technology innovations for developing solutions in healthtech, fintech, cyber security, consumer tech, real estate and construction.

This year, Lab32 will offer support virtually startups from other cities. The outstation startups will also have access to three curated bootcamps, mentorship on finance, investment, product management, user experience, go-to-market strategies, workshops and seminars from senior corporate executives.

Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub, said, “Lab32 program is positioned to help those startups that looking forward to help from mentors and experts and relevant customer and investor connects.”

Each startup will be assigned a ‘strategy mentor’ to validate the inflexion point of the startups based on metrics and guide them on next steps in their growth journey. A

‘chief mentor’ will track the startup’ progress and analyse the gaps. They will further validate and recommend specific areas of help for strategic growth of startups. Then the startups will have a ‘functional mentor’ or a subject matter expert who will validate the pain points and gaps and provide targeted mentorship.

Some of the startups from the current batch are, Awiros, Flytta, Unschool, Amplify Mart, Hirestar.io, Qtpi Robotics, amongst others.

Rahul Varma, CEO and Co-founder, Unschool, said, “As an early-stage startup, it is critical for us to be a part of a community that can provide mentorship and scaling opportunities.”

T-Hub has partnered with as services providers such as Uber India, FactEye, Mentormind and others. They will support startups with tools that will enable them to cut operational costs, become more productive and gain efficiency. The enrolled startups will have access to services of T-Hub’s existing partners like Amazon Web Services, DigitalOcean, Google Cloud, HubSpot, IBM, Microsoft and Zoho among others, said a release.