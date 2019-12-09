Telangana: Huge penalty imposed for damaging tree in road accident

By | Published: 11:55 am 11:59 am

Siddipet: Vehicle users need to drive very carefully on Siddipet roads for not that you will get fined for violating traffic rules, but you will even be fined for damaging plants by hitting the saplings planted either side of the road or on road median.

The imposing of fines by traffic Police for violating the traffic rules is known truth in the world, the Municipal Authorities here will impose fine if any vehicle user damages the plants. The fine collected here is much higher than for damaging the plants than violating the traffic rules.

In one such incident, a driver of Tata Xylo vehicle lost control and hit a tree planted on road median at Government Medical College Siddipet.

After knowing about the incident from the Police, Horticulture Officer, Samala Ilaiah has rushed to the spot immediately and imposed Rs 9,500 fine on them.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Ilaiah has said that they were spending lakhs of rupees to raise, plant and water the saplings planted under Telangana Ku Haritha Harama in Siddipet. Saying that they will not be going to tolerate if anyone damages the plants, the Horticulture Officer has said that they will initiate stern action if any one damages the plants for the second time.

The Civic staff in Siddipet has collected over Rs one lakh as fines from people, who damaged the plants across the town, so far in Siddipet town. Ilaiah has further said that imposing of fines will send a strong message among the people that no one will not dare to touch the saplings.

