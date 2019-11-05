Telangana IAS officers association condemn tahsildar’s murder

By | Published: 10:44 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State IAS Officers Association condemned the murder of Abdullapurmet tahsildar Vijaya Reddy.

The association, in a statement, said: “We express deep shock and convey our condolences to the bereaved family. We hope the family will be supported through all possible means by the government.”

The association hoped that the “most stringent action will be taken against the culprits in the shortest possible time to send a clear message to all that government officials cannot be attacked, leave aside murder in such barbaric manner.” “This will enable the officials to work fearlessly,” it said.

