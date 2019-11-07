Telangana IAS Officers’ Association condemns Tahsildar’s murder

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State IAS Officers’ Association condemned the brutal attack on Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy who died recently and expressed its deep shock over the incident.

Conveying its heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family, the Association hoped that the family would be supported through all possible means by the government.

In a statement here on Wednesday, the Association hoped that stringent action would be taken against the culprit, in the shortest possible time to send a clear message that government officials cannot be attacked, leave aside murdered in such a brutal manner. This will enable the officials to work fearlessly in service of the people, the Association said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.