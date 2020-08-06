Telangana ideologue Jayashankar remembered

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: Rich tributes were paid to Telangana ideologue prof K Jayashankar on his 87th birth anniversary across the State on Thursday. While Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao recalled his services, several Ministers paid floral tributes to Prof Jayashankar at the Telangana Bhavan and called upon the people to rededicate their lives for the ideals for which Prof Jayashankar lived for.

The Chief Minister said that Prof Jayashankar, who worked to spread the Telangana movement’s ideology throughout his life, would be remembered forever. He recalled Prof Jayashankar’s services on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The Chief Minister said that the Telangana State was formed in tune with the wishes of Prof Jayashankar. “His objective was that the State should attain comprehensive development in all the sectors,” he said.

At Telangana Bhavan, several leaders offered floral tributes to him and said that the TRS government is realising the aspirations of Prof Jayashankar in the State of Telangana. ST, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, speaking with the media said that the Telangana government was making strides in development particularly in empowering the weaker sections.

“His call for water, funds and employment (Neelu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu) became a major slogan during the fight for Telangana by letting everyone know how they were deprived of these things for decades in the combined Andhra Pradesh rule,” she said. Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Rytu Bandhu Samithi Chief Palla Rajeshwar Reddy also garlanded the statue of Prof Jayashankar at the party office. Minister for Rural development Errabelli Dayakar Rao recalled the sacrifices made by Prof Jayashankar for the achievement of separate State. He said that he had a long-standing association with Professor and said that his life must be a guiding star for the youth.

Garlanding Prof Jayashankar’s portrait at a simple programme in Ravindra Bharathi, Ministers Srinivas Goud and Talasani Srinivas Yadav remembered Prof Jayashankar as someone who stood with K Chandrashekhar Rao all the time. “Chief Minister has transformed Telangana as a ideal State as per the wishes of Prof Jayashankar. The State is doing a lot for the welfare of the backward classes and the downtrodden as wished by him,” Srinivas Goud said.

Endowment and Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy offered floral tributes to Prof Jayashankar at Aranya Bhavan here, and said that everyone must emulate the life of Prof Jayashankar. Finance Minister T Harish Rao, in a tweet, quoting poet Kaloji said that Prof Jayashankar strived for Telangana until his last breath. “I offer my tributes to the great person who showed us the way to achieve a golden Telangana,” he said. Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, in a tweet recalled the services of the great leader.

KCR materialises Prof’s dreams: Gutha

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Thursday said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has succeeded in materialising the dreams of Telangana ideologue late Prof Kothaplli Jayashankar on development of Telangana State in the last six years.

Sukender Reddy garlanded the portrait of Prof Jayashankar at Chitual Municipality office in the district and paid rich tributes to him on the occasion of the 87th birth anniversary of the latter.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Prof Jayashankar stood as support to K Chandrashekhar Rao, who set the achieving Statehood of Telangana as his goal of life and led the Telangana movement. After the formation of Telangana State, K Chandrashekhar Rao has become Chief Minister of the State and succeeded in turning almost all the dreams of Prof Jayashankar on the development of Telangana into reality. The administration of the Chandrasekhar Rao government was based on the principles of Prof Jayashankar, Sukender Reddy said.

Under the aegis of Telangana Jagruthi, the birth anniversary of Prof Jayashankar observed at his statue near the municipal park at Nalgonda.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy and Nalgonda Municipal chairman M Saidi Reddy were among those who paid floral tributes to the late Telangana ideologue at his statue.

Jayashankar remembered

Warangal Urban: Telangana ideologue and former Vice-Chancellor of Kakatiya University Prof Kothapally Jayashankar was fondly remembered on his 87th birth anniversary on Thursday. Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, MP Dr Banda Prakash, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Warangal Urban In-charge Collector M Haritha, Warangal Urban ZP Chairman M Sudheer Kumar, KUDA Chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, corporators Vemual Srinivas, Jorika Ramesh and Brahmam, adopted son of Prof Jayashankar, were among those who paid floral tributes to the Telangana ideologue at Ekashila Park in Hanamkonda.

Bhaskar said Jayashankar had dedicated his life to propagate the idea of having a separate State for Telangana as the people of this region were suppressed and marginalized by the Andhra rulers.

Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, Bhupalpally District Collector Md Abdul Azeem and other officials have garlanded the statue of Prof Jayashankar at Bhupalpally town and paid tributes.

