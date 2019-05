By | Published: 12:36 pm

Suryapet: Tension escalated in Kandibanda village after villagers Emma’s moved into Vootla Cheruvu to catch fish while the tank lease holders resisted the move and set fire to ten vehicles belonging to the villagers here on Thursday.

Reports said villagers went for fishing and took away quintals of fish while the lease holders objected to it. The lease holders had allegedly set fire to ten motorcycles.

As tension spread, police rushed there and are trying to br8ng situation under control.