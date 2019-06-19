Telangana: Implement new PRC immediately, says Congress

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Wednesday demanded the immediate implementation of the new Pay Revision Commission and Interim Relief to State Government employees. In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju demanded the Telangana Government to take immediate steps to resolve all pending grievances of government staff.

Sravan said the State Government was not taking any action on its promises of IR, PRC, increase in retirement age of government employees and non-acceptance of health cards by hospitals. “It is highly unfortunate that the State Cabinet at its meeting on Tuesday neither took a decision on Interim Relief nor was any clue given on the implementation of PRC. As eyewash, yet another promise of introducing a ‘mysterious package’ was made for the employees. Even the Dearness Allowance is not being released on time. The DA, which was due on January 1, 2019 is yet to be released, while our neighbouring State of Andhra Pradesh is ahead of us in terms of employee welfare,” Sravan said in his letter.

On employees health cards, Sravan said the Government must issue strict instructions to all hospitals to honour the cards and extend cashless medical services to card-holders and their families.

