Telangana in safe hands, says KTR

By | Published: 11:24 pm 11:50 pm

Sircilla: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is ready to take on anyone when it comes to protecting the interests of Telangana State and its people, TRS working president

KT Rama Rao asserted on Monday. He said the State was in safe hands as long as TRS was in power and Chandrashekhar Rao was at the helm of affairs as he will serve the people without compromising the interests of Telangana State.

“Come what may. The Chief Minister is ready to fight anyone — from the Opposition to the Central government and even God when it comes to the well-being of the State and its people,” he added. He wanted the party activists to take this message to every household in the State.

Addressing a gathering after participating in the foundation laying ceremony for the TRS district office building here, Rama Rao wanted the party activists to take up the responsibility of educating the people that optimum utilisation of Godavari and Krishna River waters for agriculture and other purposes through the construction of irrigation projects, was possible only with TRS. He stated that the Chief Minister was working with the mission of turning the State into a food bowl with one crore acres land under cultivation by completing the irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram, Sitarama, Palamuru-Rangareddy and Dindi projects.

“Once all the government programmes are successfully completed, the day will come when every household in the State will have the photograph of Chandrasekhar Rao with people performing puja,” the TRS working president said. He said people across the country were awestruck with the speed at which Kaleshwaram project was completed within a span of three years.

Rama Rao said Chandrashekhar Rao successfully led the Statehood movement and proved himself as an able administrator, placing the State on the growth path. He said the Chief Minister was keen to develop TRS into a model political party for others to emulate and construction of the party district offices in all 33 districts, was another step in that direction. As per instructions of the Chief Minister, foundation stones were laid for 29 party offices in different districts and land identification was pending for the remaining districts.

“When TRS was started in 2001, none expected that it will not only achieve Telangana State and grow into an unbeatable political force,” the TRS working president said. He recalled that the party had emerged victorious in all the elections — from gram panchayat to Parliament and set new records in the entire country.

Rama Rao wanted the party offices to be the centres for party workers to interact with people and make efforts to resolve their issues. He said that besides strengthening the party from the grassroot level, the district offices will serve as a training ground for the party activists to help them understand the party policies on a regular basis and also create awareness among people about the TRS government’s initiatives.

From June 27, the TRS party leadership will kick-start the party membership drive. Chief Minister and TRS president Chandrashekhar Rao will formally launch the drive and take membership in Hyderabad followed by all elected representatives. “We will conduct the membership drive for the next 30 days, in the rest of the State. Our motto is to reconstruct the party from the grassroots level,” he added.

Foundation laid for TRS offices

In an effort to strengthen the party from the grass-root level and reach out to the people, the ruling TRS on Monday commenced the process of constructing party offices in 29 districts of the State. TRS working president K T Rama Rao, Ministers and the new Zilla Parishad chairpersons took part in the foundation stone and ground-breaking ceremonies conducted simultaneously across the State.

While the Ministers laid the foundation stones in nine places, the newly elected Zilla Parishad chairpersons laid foundation stones in the remaining 20 districts. Rama Rao took part in the ceremony in Sircilla constituency. The party leaders, elected representatives and activists took part in the celebrations on the occasion.

TRS already has its district offices in Khammam and Wanaparthy districts. Except for Hyderabad and Warangal Rural districts where the hunt is on for ideal locations, construction work commenced in the remaining 29 districts on Monday. The TRS State committee has already allocated Rs 19.20 crore for construction of the party offices, each costing about Rs 60 lakh. Plans are afoot to inaugurate the TRS district offices on the day of Dasara festival.

