Telangana: In TSWREIS, schools mean ‘freedom’

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Starting next academic year, students of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society will play a key role in decisions related to their schools. This is being made possible by the Society with a new concept titled ‘Freedom Schools’. The concept, which is being introduced in 21 Telangana Social Welfare Residential Schools, will not just give students freedom in academics but in administration as well.

These schools will run in a democratic manner where students will be part of the decision-making process, besides in the teaching and learning processes with teachers and principal of the school to act as facilitators. Teaching and learning in these schools will be free from stressful learning and from the clutches of traditional classrooms of rote-learning methods. The learning will be more of the activity or experimental or discussion or debate or hands-on experience based and it will be student-centric.

The assessment here will not be just by mere paper and pen, but also through various manners including through presentations, experiments and performances. This system will be put in place for students studying in Class V to IX. A unique feature of these schools is that they will be free of plastic and litter. There will be no formal greetings either.

“Everybody in the school is treated equally. There will no formal greeting in these schools. Students can address their teachers and principal by their name by suffixing Mr. or Ms.,” a senior official of the Society said. This apart, students in these schools should mandatorily take up any one art form and one sport or game and also master them.

“Where there is freedom, there will be better learning. We want students to learn the world of knowledge on their own with the help of the teachers. We are hopeful that this concept will redefine the learning process in all the schools,” Dr. RS Praveen Kumar, Secretary, TSWREIS told Telangana Today.